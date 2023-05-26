Popular Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, has shared beautiful photos of how outfits at a festival in France

The veteran movie star teamed up with celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry, for all her looks at the festival

The veteran movie star teamed up with celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry, for all her looks at the festival

Chika Ike is one Nigerian celebrity glowing and thriving while maintaining a drama-free life and it is not hard to see why.

Photos of Chika at the film festival Credit: @chikaike

Source: Instagram

The veteran Nollywood actress was among those who attended the prestigious 2023 Cannes Film Festival and she served looks!

Teaming up with celebrity stylist and reality TV star, Swanky Jerry, Ike brought some glam to the festival and dazzled fans with each look she rocked.

Check them out below:

Look 1. Chika Ike glows in green look

The actress stepped out looking like a million bucks in green.

The look featured a thin-strap sequin dress and a voluminous rob with dramatic puffy sleeves and a long train.

With her packed to the back, she sported simple earrings and kept her neck bare.

Look 2: Chika Ike rocks orange look

For Dolce & Gabbana's private party, she opted to attend in a form-fitting orange dress.

The look featured a lowcut neckline, with embellished sleeves and bodice.

Look 3: Chika Ike keeps it classy in all-black

Here, the actress keeps it simple yet stylish in this black ensemble.

The off-shoulder jumpsuit featured an overskirt, and she accessorised with bold sun glasses and a gold Red Bottoms.

Look 4: Chika Ike slays in pink dress

Here, the actress looked all shades of fierce in this ultra-feminine pink dress.

The maxi look which featured thigh-high openings and a plunging neckline was indeed one for the books.

