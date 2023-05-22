Ayobami Oladapo, the creative director for StatementByBami whose brand emerged as the Overall Winner for the AMVCA Red Carpet Looks, recently had a chat with Legit.ng about her passion for fashion.

An indigene of Ekiti state, Oladapo who was born and bred in Lagos revealed she was excited and felt blessed to emerge as the winner.

Bami emerged winner at the AMVCA 2023 fashion runway show Credit: Bam Bam, @statementbybami

"A lot of effort and time was put into creating the outfits and I’m so glad it was all worth it."

On what made designs by StatementByBami different from others in the competition, Oladapo opined:

"I believe my designs were interpreted perfectly and well defined according to the information given to us regarding each category."

StatementByBami: Creative director talks about her brand

Oladapo says her favourite part of being a fashion designer is seeing her designs come to life just the way she imagined from sketching to cutting, sewing and fitting.

"Seeing people appreciate my work as much as I do is also an amazing feeling I can never get used to it."

Interestingly, what she considers to be her greatest strength is being able to give clients maximum satisfaction from services as a designer.

"They’re the reason why I keep creating and it’s a major thing for me."

Ayobami Oladapo on growing up and going into fashion

Oladapo had her primary and secondary education in Lagos before proceeding to Afe Babalola University in Ado Ekiti for her tertiary education.

On how she got into fashion, she said:

"During my days in school, I would always cut and hand sew outfits made for me by my mum's seamstress at the time, that was where my love for fashion designing started."

Oladapo recounts that shortly after graduation, and with the help of her mum, she started training with a tailor for basic knowledge in sewing which only lasted for a few months because she was deployed for NYSC.

"During my service year in Port Harcourt, I started training with another tailor after my service work for the day is done, I’d make outfits for my fellow corpers, friends and they loved it. That itself brewed up confidence in me. I saved up to attend a proper fashion school in Lagos and that was the point where I realized that I wanted to go into fashion design fully and put in the work. I definitely do not regret that decision."

Oladapo says she enjoys working on designs for her ready-to-wear collections because it gives her the opportunity to be flexible with her choice of fabric, style and fit.

"You can go all out as much as you want without restrictions."

On what her greatest achievement as a fashion designer is, she said:

"Winning the AMVCA and Pepsi runway competition is definitely my greatest achievement as a fashion designer so far. I believe it’s the dream/ goal for every upcoming fashion designer to be recognized for their work on such a platform as this."

Ayobami Oladapo talks ethics and design influences

The fashion designer stated that being knowledgeable about things that’ll enable one's growth is important.

According to her, whatever it is one can learn to grow and make progress should be a priority.

"You have to believe in yourself and in your craft, I can’t emphasize this enough. Consistency. You have to put yourself out there and work hard. Be dedicated."

About what inspires her creativity, she say everything influences her designs including inspiration from top designers she looks up to. Oladapo also added knowledge influences her.

"The more skills you have or knowledge you have about fashion, the more you can do with a design."

Ayobami Oladapo: On dealing with disgruntled clients and criticisms

The designer said the first thing she does when working with a disgruntled client is to remain calm, ask exactly what makes them dissatisfied with her services, take the feedback and do the needful by working on it.

"Do a better job of satisfying such clients."

On how she handles criticisms, she said:

"I try not to personalize it. I take whatever feedback, find the loopholes, work on it and move forward."

Oladapo also shared some important lessons she has learned about working in the fashion industry:

"I’ve learned that you can never know it all, always seek to know and get more information to help you in your fashion journey. Stay true to your niche and be good at it."

