Big Brother Titans star, Khosi Twala, has taken to social media to share some beautiful new photos

In the latest Instagram uploads, the BBTitans winner sported a new makeup look with a curly hairstyle

Several internet users tagged the makeup as better than her previous looks, with some speculating she changed her makeup artist

Khosi Twala recently wowed her fans on social media after she posted some new photos on her Instagram page.

The Big Brother Titans star, who won the first edition of the show, dazzled in a gorgeous soft glam makeup look featuring smoky eyes and matte lips.

Khosi styled her hair in a half-pony with two thick locs framing her oval face.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users react to BBTitans Khosi's new photos

Several internet users who saw the photos described it as an improvement from her previous glammed-up looks.

Many people went on to speculate that she must have changed her makeup artist to a Nigerian.

Check out some comments below:

adedoyin_casuals:

"Na naija makeup artist do this one."

real_dramaqueen:

"It’s the ‘finally’ for me but I ain’t gon lie, d hair and makeup artist got it right this time n she looks cute in these photos."

adornthriftstore_:

"I’m very sure the makeup artist is a Nigerian not like the others ones she’s been doing."

chidimaochonga:

"Nigeria make up artist don try for you.. you look so good."

its.giftie:

"Unpopular opinion: She looks like Toke Makinwa."

sharon.chigozirim:

"I guess she changed her MA to a Nigerian."

ugo_oyibo:

"A Nigerian sure did this makeup!"

food.hybrid:

"Oh much better… I’m betting her makeup artist is now Nigerian."

blairr.____:

"Never thought I’d see this day."

