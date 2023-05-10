Big Brother Naija star, Phyna, has taken to social media to drag nurses in general hospitals for their behaviour

In a Twitter tirade, the Level Up winner stated that some of these nurses deserve to be flogged and sacked

According to Phyna, such nurses are often responsible for 80% of the deaths in general hospitals

Phyna was out for some nurses in general hospitals in Nigeria and spared no words dragging them to filth.

The Big Brother Naija 2022 star took to her Twitter account to slam these nurses, accusing them of being responsible for 80% of deaths in general hospitals.

According to her, such nurses ought to be flogged and sacked.

In her words:

"I doubt it’s all general hospitals, but I hereby say some nurses in general hospitals needs to be flogged and sacked. 80% of death in general hospitals are caused by the workers. On top this very thing I fit swear for anybody wey come for me."

Social media users react to Phyna's tweet about general hospitals

Obajemujnr_:

"No matter how rich or poor you are, save up some funds for good private hospitals. The nonchalant attitude in public hospitals is alarming; most nurses only get paid to watch people d!e helplessly."

@walshakgentle:

"One of the reasons we have many deaths in hospitals is because most nurses employed, don't have passion for the job. Most workers in Nigeria only work for the money, they don't have passion. A nurse that has passion for the job won't put up lackadaisical attitude with patients."

@lexy2406:

"Omo! It’s not on GH, even in private hospitals. I can relate Phyna. If you know what some nurses did to my Mum ehn? The thought still hunts me till tomorrow. So painful …. May her soul continue to rest in peace. God will judge them all."

@Dinma_DinmaRose:

"It is well. General hospitals are never to be trusted o."

