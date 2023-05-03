Uche Ogbodo has sparked mixed reactions on social media over her outfit in one of her latest videos online

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram to post the clip which saw her rocking a lace up crop top and a pair of flared lounge pants

The outfit which exposed her baby bump has social media users divided on the outfit choice

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, is out here living her best life and enjoying her baby bump in Rihanna style.

Photos of Ogbodo. Credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

The expectant mother showed off her daring fashion sense when she stepped out rocking a lace up crop top and a pair of lounge pants.

The movie star posted a video of the look while visiting a boutique and looked quite pleased with herself.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Uche Ogbodo in crop top

_callme_kendra:

"This kin outfit sef , it’s giving classless vibes."

adanmaluke:

"This pregnancy ehh, even Rihanna go shock on how you go rock your outfits they never see anything self go girl."

staysafe_nig_:

"What are you wearing madam.. I thought this this is dressing are for people with flat Tommy?"

angies_world_limited:

"Uche pls I love you but cover your body, it's God's temple."

queen_kardi:

"The outfit is giving."

danhugo11:

"Pls enter house go change this is not fashion for married women."

myprincess_jojo:

"Wahala! I would have prefer classy free outfits or bubu of different types in pregnancy though."

oge_merit:

"Dey open belle,you think say u he Rihanna …as u no open body we no go see say the dress is giving."

jackmani_k:

"Try dey wear something that will cover your tummy."

real_patienceagu:

"Pregnancy with swag."

jennifelynluv1:

"So lovely please this time around give us Rihanna pregnancy styles."

Rihanna shows off Her baby bump in hot black and white dress, pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Barbadian singer Rihanna has delighted fans by sharing stunning photos of herself flaunting her baby bump on Instagram.

The Umbrella hitmaker, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, wore a white fur dress and black fur bolero jacket with an accompanying hat, showing off her pregnancy glow.

People reported that the singer's outfit paid tribute to late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was known for his signature white hair, black sunglasses, and fingerless gloves.

Source: Legit.ng