A video comparing American prom style to South African matric dance has gone viral

TikTok user @downbadabsymaliswhatiam shared the clip, and it is safe to say Mzansi nailed it

Mzansi people defended their citizens, claiming Americans went for the "feather duster look"

Someone decided to do a video comparing American prom looks to those of South African matric dances. Mzansi came out in their numbers to defend their people.

A video showing American prom vs South African matric dance fashion has gone viral, and the comments got heated. Image: TikTok / @downbadabsymaliswhatiam

Source: UGC

Matric dances are as big in Mzansi as proms are in the US. However, one fundamentally different thing is what the two countries wear.

TikTok video does American prom vs South African matric dance fashion-off

TikTok user @downbadabsymaliswhatiam shared the video starting with American prom fashion and then moving on to South African matric dance fashion.

It is safe to say that everything is bigger in America: hair, makeup, dresses, all of it! But Mzansi keeps it more Hollywood glam.

Take a look:

Mzansi people defend their matric students' style, throwing shade at America

The comment section got heated! Mzansi peeps were not afraid to throw shade at the extraness of the American teens, claiming their choice in attire is ratchet compared to SA.

Read some of the comments:

@Khelani Babby said:

“Colour-blocking feather dusters.”

@my name is said:

“An American said that "it looks like we are going to a wedding" okay sharp then bona kadi cleaning material baya go cleaner???”

@yanaagotbanned_ said:

“I’m American, but Imma have to go with South Africa on this one.”

@muhammad ali said:

“The dress covering the car is sending me.”

@Keents said:

“No, SA is eating this I'm sorry.”

@Gracie Kania said:

“Ha, it’s really feathers. I thought SA was just being mean.”

