Fashion twin moments: Actress Moborty matches outfit with daughter in new post
Fashion

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • Yoruba film actress Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo recently got in a fashion challenge with her daughter Ifeoluwa
  • The screen goddess, better known as Moborty, shared photos with her daughter rocking similar outfits
  • Fans who saw the post took to the comment section to debate who they thought wore it better

Moborty jumped on the 'Who rocked it better?' with her daughter, Ifeoluwa, and lost in a comic way.

The Yoruba film actress, real name Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo, shared photos of herself in a green bejewelled two-piece ensemble.

Moborty and daughter
Photos of Moborty and daughter Credit: @officialmoborty
Source: Instagram

Alongside her in the photos was her daughter draped in the same ensemble but styled differently.

The slim Ifeoluwa accessorised her look with a green fedora hat and hoop earrings.

Sharing the posts, the actress wrote in the caption:

"Who rocked this beautiful outfit better btw me @okeowoifeoluwa_ ?"

Check out the post below:

Moborty and daughter: Fans vote who rocked green 2-piece better

fawehinmik:

"Mummy looks elegant, but Ifeoluwa did beyond rocking it better , she killed it."

funmite01_:

"You rocked it well sis but ifeoluwa rocked it better, hers is giving born model kinda."

adepeju.makinde:

"Can't you see Ife's swag."

tamars_beauty:

"Mummy I would have said it’s you but I don’t want to lie."

flawlessby_enny_m.artistry:

"Mummy ife is a model but Ure not ma e."

Celebrity twin moments: Adekunle Gold and Cubana Chiefpriest rock same look

Fans witnessed a double dose of doppelgängers as Adekunle Gold and Cubana Chiefpriest pulled off the same style with remarkable similarity.

The outfit, which comprises a furry two-piece hooded ensemble, saw each star putting a unique spin on the look.

Cubana Chiefpriest had earlier shared a video of himself in the blue look, counting some money while showing off a display of luxury watches.

BBTitans Olivia stuns fashion fans with flawless recreation of Cardi B's iconic monochrome look

When it comes to making a fashion statement, Cardi B is undeniably one of the biggest trendsetters in the music industry. Her bold monochrome ensemble has once again caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts.

Big Brother Titans ex-housemate, Olivia, got social media users buzzing with excitement over her recent Instagram uploads.

In the photos, the fashion enthusiast sported a striking blue monochromatic ensemble.

