Ghanaian bride Christabel is among the stylish brides who rocked drop-dead gorgeous outfits for their traditional wedding

The young bride, who has a striking resemblance to Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei, wore an African print gown for her simple ceremony

The happy bride with impeccable dance moves has gone viral with her beautiful wedding dance video

Ghanaian bride, Christabel, has won the admiration of social media users with her unique traditional wedding outfit.

As she showed off her impressive dance moves, the young bride looked ravishing in a sleeveless African print ball gown. Christabel dazzled in a coloured hairstyle and sleek makeup on her wedding day.

Ghanaian bride Christabel looking elegant in these photos. Source: @mzara.beauty

Her pretty bridesmaids wore white floor-length lace dresses with long sleeves and beautiful hairstyles as they ushered the bride into the wedding venue.

Ghanaian bride Christabel looks incredible in a white gown

The glowing Ghanaian bride wore a beautiful white dress by Akatasia bridals for her white wedding. She dazzled in the sleeveless lace gown designed with beads without showing cleavage.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful wedding dance video shared by the makeup artist

imsefakor:

"No kente, no corset pampiii bia."

efya_april:

"Finally, something different."

plus_baebedoll:

"Beautiful dress … I don’t know why I am irritated about the corset kente cliche…. It's as if it's in the Ghanaian constitution for Engagement…. This is a fresh breath."

pingiguan_:

"Now, we are going to be seeing a lot of copy from this lady."

akufrancisca:

"It's beautiful... it's nice to see something different God bless your union."

afia_mama:

"Beautiful, let the kente cool down a bit, new style it's l like."

ann_royale:

"Something simple, unique and classy! Droooooooooling I want."

