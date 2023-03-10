A gorgeous woman with a huge afro went viral on TikTok for her stunning natural hair

TikTok user @lydididii claimed to be one of the only 'white girls' with an afro and rocked it

Some claimed her afro was not real and that she wasn't even white, but others shut the shame with love

Who said a white girl couldn't rock a 'fro? One woman stepped up to claim her crown by showing off her gorgeous afro on TikTok. The comments got a little wild, quite like her hair.

TikTok user @lydididii claims to be a white girl with an afro and her video caused a stir. Image: TikTok / @lydididii

Not every day do you see a Caucasian person with an afro. However, it clearly is possible. Invisible unicorns!

White girl flaunts her afro on TikTok, goes viral

TikTok user @lydididii shared a video of herself letting her afro bounce. Claiming she 'found a white girl with an afro,' the woman got over 1.8 million views on her video.

Take a look at this beaut:

TikTok users shared their feelings about the white girl afro

While there is no denying that her afro is impressive, some were not convinced that the woman is white. People spread the love by leaving the haters in the shade in the comment section.

Read some of the positive messages:

@viklouisek said:

"People are mad, but I legitimately know a white Irish ginger lad with a full Afro. Do not know how that happened."

@FootTickler1928 said:

“Bro why are so many people so mad I'm black, and have an afro, and I think your's is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️”

@<3 said:

“Them people in the comments are such haters, your afro hair is so beautiful.”

@Flower Marie Shihadeh said:

“Everyone so mad you have a natural afro, looks great on you!”

@Newt.Dylan<3 said:

“WOAH not in a rude way I didn’t know white black peoples have Afro hair!!! You’re really pretty btw.”

@fleurdemortedelasirene said:

“Looks really pretty!”

