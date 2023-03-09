A gorgeous young teen took to the runaway in Bloemfontein at a local mall and went viral

The amazing child model showed the crowd what she was made of at the fashion show

The viral TikTok video impressed many people as it clocked over a million views

A young girl showed off her modelling skills and looked impressive as she took over the runway by Ace Models in Bloemfontein.

A girl was modelling in Bloemfontein and went viral with her catwalk. Image: TikTok/@fumanemoetimarupi

The cute model stood out among the Free State modelling agency students. The video was striking to many people as it reached viral status.

Mzansi girl does amazing catwalk in Bloemfontein mall

A little girl did a fantastic catwalk in a video shared by @fumanemoetimarupi on TikTok. The clip showed how the girl confidently started on the runway while the public watched.

Bloemfontein modelling agency refines young talent

The lady was doing some work for Ace Models in Bloemfontein. The agency works with young girls and often receives love on social media.

Jacqui commented:

"Slayyyyyyyyy."

Sightsofkira commented:

"Number 2, 4, 8, but y’all all killed it."

peaches commented:

"First model IG please."

Marezelle Boshoff commented:

"Love this!"

user94649857238475 commented:

"Amazing models."

