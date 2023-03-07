A young man who is physically challenged has refused to stay idle, and he has become a professional tailor

A viral video seen on TikTok shows the talented and determined man making good use of a sewing machine

The man's hands appear to have been amputated, but he made good use of them as he threaded a sewing machine

A physically challenged man has been praised on TikTok because of his refusal to stay idle. A video posted by @saubekandeumw shows that the man does not have complete hands as they appear amputated from the wrist.

The tailor, who has no hands, puts the thread in the needle. Photo credit: TikTok/@saubekandeumw.

His determination to earn a living despite his physical disability has earned him a lot of praise from numerous TikTok users.

Man without hands becomes a tailor

One of the most interesting points in the video was when the man was able to use his disabled hands to insert the thread into the machine needle.

As tiny as the needle eye is, the young man was able to properly insert the thread in it even without having fingers.

After successfully doing that, he started to sew the cloth, using his hands to keep it steady on the machine.

His sewing skills and determination to do something with his life have endeared him to many people on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@adama said:

"God bless you."

@user7980821616629 said:

"God will bless the work of your hand brother."

@Mercy20012012 commented:

"God is able."

@Maame Esi said:

"God bless you, brother."

@Dupe commented:

"Wow this is amazing, may God bless your hand work."

@user1854219605341 said:

"God Almighty bless the works of hands young man."

