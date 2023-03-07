A woman got her eyebrows done interestingly, and the internet was amazed by the result

The video went viral after showing how the lady made her eyebrows thicker by installing real hair

People were in stitches after seeing what the lady looked like after the service she got from a professional

A video left online users surprised at the lengths people will go to make their eyebrows thicker and how the procedure was done.

One woman on TikTok did her eyebrows, and people screamed at the result. Image: TikTok/@salihsworld

Source: UGC

Peeps in the comments discussed the way the eyebrows looked. TikTok users admitted that they were surprised to see the final result.

TikTok eyebrow extension procedure makes for fascinating content

A TikTok by @salihsworld shows how a lady got eyebrow extensions. In the video, the woman's eyebrows were done by glueing weave hairs and trimming them. Watch the video below:

Peeps have worldwide discussion about eyebrow extension

Many people said they were disappointed by the results. Netizens are never shy to give honest reviews about beauty trends. This one completely missed the mark.

BLONDII commented:

"C’est un prank ? [Is this a prank?]"

Elizabeth Martinez G

"I'd never go out again."

Monicag_040602 commented:

"I was waiting for the final result! Lmao that was the result."

Kirsty:

"Omg, angry bird mood."

Martha Basto386:

"What it must be a joke."

vickinga1987 commented:

"I was trusting the process and ended up with trust issues."

Tina Florentina:

"Is this a joke ? I hope it is "

Samia Benchaou commented:

"How the hell did this get so many likes, what is wrong with people on this app."

