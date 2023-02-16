The winner of 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant Tung-Teiya Drahamani has collaborated with Melanie Crane to design a spectacular red gown

The talented and multi-award-winning beauty queen and other contestants have shared their dazzling Valentine's Day photos on social media

All the gorgeous beauty queens looked glamorous in their alluring hairstyles and smooth makeup

Rising style influencers who rose to fame after competing in the prestigious Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant have shared dazzling photos to celebrate this year's Valentine's Day.

Ghana's Most Beautiful queens look ravishing in their red gowns. source: @tv3

Source: UGC

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Tung-Teiya looks splendid in a lace gown

The multiple award-winning beauty queen looked lovely in a red lace gown by top fashion designer Melanie Crane for her Valentine's Day shoot.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Beauty Queen Aseiduaa flaunts her legs in a short dress

The 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful second-runner-up looked sassy in a sleeveless dress and voluminous hairstyle for her Valentine's Day shoot.

Grace Afanyin Owusu Arhin wore elegant accessories and trendy pumps to complete her look.

Queen Yenupang slays in a floor-sweeping gown

The beauty queen and professional nurse from the north East Region celebrated her birthday in a beautiful gown, which happens to be Valentine's day.

She wore flawless makeup and a beautiful frontal hairstyle for her birthday shoot.

Beauty queen Nyarkoah shows skin in a backless dress

The birthday girl flaunted her smooth body in a backless and thigh-high dress for her twenty-second birthday, which falls on Valentine's Day.

She looked regal in stunning makeup as she smiled beautifully for the camera. Nelly Dwomoh represented the western region at the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contest.

Queen Tiwaa looks unrecognizable in a long-sleeve gown

The beautiful Ahafo representative at the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant Lauretta Tiwaa Boateng looked incredibly gorgeous in a red dress with billowing sleeves to celebrate her birthday and Valentine's Day.

She looked splendid in a frontal ponytail hairstyle and smooth makeup for this shoot.

Beauty queen Afriyie looks gorgeous in a blond hairstyle

The 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful fifth runner-up looked sassy in a short red dress and high heels. The serial entrepreneur rocked a blond hairstyle, heavy makeup, and bold red lipstick for this look.

GMB 2022: 5 Gorgeous Photos Of Teiya, Winner Of 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful

It is Valentine's Day, and the stars are celebrating with beautiful striking looks!

One such person is Queen Naomi Silekunola whose latest Instagram photos have left fans in awe.

The mother-of-one shared photos rocking a structured draped look with sheer detailing.

Source: YEN.com.gh