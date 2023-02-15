'God's Child' hitmaker Hajia 4Reall has caused a frenzy online after she acted as if she got a Valentine's Day package from her lover from overseas

She received a bouquet of red roses that came with a bottle of Dom Perignon and another box that contained a Dior Tote bag

Meanwhile, Ghanaians were concerned about why she looked surprised at receiving the package which she got for herself

Talented Ghanaian singer, Hajia 4Reall, has shown that she does not need a lover to feel special on Valentine's Day.

Hajia 4Reall displays self-love on Valentine's Day. Photo Source: @hajia4reall

Source: UGC

While many Ghanaian celebrities flaunted their significant others on social media, the 'Fine Girl' crooner displayed gifts she bought for herself, which she ordered from London.

Beaming with a smile, she opened a box with a bouquet of red roses she had ordered from Apple Yard Flowers. The package consisted of 50 luxury red roses and a bottle of Dom Perignon.

On the official website of Apple Yard Flowers, the package goes for £259.98, roughly N143,666 per the current exchange rate on Google.

In another package, she flaunted a large Dior Tote bag that is average set to cost $3,500, which is approximately N1,611,960.

Ghanaians react as Hajia 4Reall displays self-love on Valentine's Day

gracechild247:

"Phew, and all I got was kontonmire for stew? It is well ‍♀️"

godson_vee:

"Hope is the original Dior women's tote. It cost $3500. And you know, if it's not original, then next time don't come and give our sisters pressure bia please lol."

ghana_eze1:

"When I bought it for myself."

therealantoi:

"Happy Valentine’s Day queen."

queen_rabidoll_:

"But on a real, the thing is so obvious that you bought it for yourself but hey, that’s ok. It's good you have to show yourself love, ❤️ It is very important."

vaddobrown:

"From Hajia4reall to Hajia4Reall….. self-love is everything, girl!!!"

parky_crea:

"Me acting surprised when I opened the boxes I got for myself."

