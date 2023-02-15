A woman's TikTok post about an online clothing store scamming her has gone viral

She ordered three dresses from an Instagram AD but received dresses that looked nothing like the advertised ones

The post has over 6 million views, and many agreed with her about the scam dresses and can't believe the disrespect

A woman from America made a viral TikTok post about an online clothing store scamming her off her purchase. The lady did not receive the items as advertised. The post had over 6 million views at the time of publishing.

"Two months ago, I ordered three dresses from an Instagram AD," she said. "They just arrived a month after my birthday. And let me show you how badly I got scammed."

This is not what I ordered. @deannagiulietti/TikTok

The dresses looked nothing like the Instagram posts

When the dresses arrived, she noticed that they were different. The material and the quality were not consistent.

"So, not even close," she said. "They literally painted what looked like the sequence on this paper material top."

You can watch the hilarious rant in the video below:

Netizens agreed with her about the scam dresses

She wasn't alone in her hysterical disbelief. Other ladies in the comments joined in to share their pain. This is what some had to say:

@LaEdwards_Family said:

"The DISRESPECT of the second dress was SO LOUD!!!"

@Carolina ....Wicz added:

"The second just got me. They did you so wrong."

@cranberger said:

"First red flag was “it was an IG ad.”

@Walker&RomeHuskies concluded:

"I DIEDDD with the second one, and they couldn’t even add some cheap feathers lmaooo."

