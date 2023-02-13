Valentine’s Day comes in the next few days, on February 14, and with it is another opportunity to celebrate love

A section of Kenyans said they are looking forward to celebrating the big day by buying expensive items for their loved ones while others

Sellers have been asked to take advantage of the special day by pushing their brands and marketing their products

Kenyans, are you ready for February 14? Valentine’s Day comes in the next few days, and with it is a celebration of love.

We sought to find out what Kenyans are buying ahead of the big day.

Retailers reap big as Kenyans shop for gifts for their loved ones ahead of Valentine's Day. Photo: TeleSUR.

Source: UGC

Speaking to TUKO.co.ke on her budget for the big, Mary Mwende, a Nairobi-based model, said she plans to go big to celebrate her boyfriend as they mark five years together this year. She said she plans to buy him several gifts, including a portrait painting ideal for hanging in his house.

“I also plan on buying him his favourite perfume and a Chuck Norris Whiskey Glass Set,” she said.

Mwende is not alone. Regie Noble, a creative designer in Nairobi, told Legit.ng he also intends to spend big money on Valentine’s Day. Unlike Mwende, Noble’s gifts will be for his daughters.

He said he plans to buy his pre-teen daughter a particular watch she had requested. He also said he would buy his five-year-old chocolate to celebrate the big day.

“I will also buy them flowers and take them to an upmarket restaurant to appreciate them. Seeing that they are daughters, I want to teach them early to expect to be shown love from an early age.”

Sabiya Bagha, who holds a top leadership position and resides in Westlands, said she also plans to spend every single coin to appreciate her partner.

“I have already made a list of things I would like to buy, and it includes a bottle of Absolute Vodka, a silk tie and a tie pin, Swarovski cuff links and his favourite Caroline Herrera perfume. For me, Valentine’s Day is a really big deal,” she said.

But not all Kenyans are looking to celebrate. For some, the prevailing economic hardships make it impossible to celebrate. John Odhiambo, a resident of Kangemi on the outskirts of Nairobi, said the day is simply another ordinary day.

“As a casual worker, I cannot think about anything more than my current necessities. I have rent, food and school fees to think about. I am barely unable to meet these,” he said.

Others, such as Eric Momanyi, a web developer working in Nairobi, said they no longer find the hype associated with celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Buying gifts online

TUKO.co.ke also sought to find out what products Kenyans were searching for. Airduka, an online marketplace connecting buyers and sellers, said the most popular items on the site were flower bouquets, Valentine’s Day candles, wines, watches and clothes.

The company’s CEO Abdul Varvany said the search began as early as mid-last month, illustrating ongoing anticipation among buyers.

“Sellers listed on the Airduka website dealing with items related to Valentine’s Day have seen a spike in their sales. We expect the momentum to remain steady throughout the month,” he said.

“I would encourage sellers to market their Valentine’s Day related products as much as possible in the next few days because there is evidence of demand for these things.”

How sellers can benefit from Valentine’s Day

Varvany advised sellers to ensure they use the day to their advantage. He urged sellers to ensure they engage with sellers on social media by using relevant hashtags and posting content relevant to the season.

“For instance, you could ask your followers what they are doing to celebrate the big day. This kind of engagement always helps keep a brand on top of the mind of buyers,” he said.

Another tactic, he recommended, was giving buyers special discounts and gifts.

“A seller could take advantage of Valentine’s Day by running offers and discounts in the days leading to the big day as well as on the day itself. This will ensure you market yourself and even make sales,” he said.

“Some of our sellers have opted to offer free delivery to their buyers to commemorate the day. This is a great way to market a business using the season.”

