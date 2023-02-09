Beyoncé's fans are rushing to get tickets to her world tour, but it seems they are not giving the same energy to her clothing line

According to reports, Ivy Park is not bringing in millions as expected despite always selling out in stores and online after launching

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news, with many claiming Adidas does not advertise the clothes

Beyoncé is making history in the music industry but is allegedly failing to deliver with her clothing line, Ivy Park.

Beyoncé's clothing line with Adidas, Ivy Park, is reportedly struggling to deliver.

It is undeniably one of the most sought-after clothing ranges, with collections selling out hours after being released, leaving millions on the waiting list. Still, somehow, Ivy Park is allegedly suffering from weak sales.

Beyoncé's Ivy Park line with Adidas allegedly failing to deliver

It's hard to believe that Beyoncé's clothing line, Ivy Park, is suffering from weak sales. She has over 300 million followers on Instagram, 15.7 million Twitter followers, 3.5 million TikTok followers, 44.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 200 million records sold. She is, undeniably, the greatest singer of all time.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Broken Hearted Girl singer's Ivy Park range left a roughly $200 million hole in Adidas's annual projections due to weak sales. The publication also noted that half of all the Ivy Park apparel never sold despite millions ending up on waiting lists after the stock "sold out".

Beyoncé's followers react to news of Ivy Park's weak sales

The BeyHive found the news hard to believe as many think anything associated with Beyoncé would be a success. Taking to Twitter, peeps blamed Adidas for not advertising the Ivy Park range like they did Yeezy.

@mxwf98 said:

"Beyoncé is influential enough not to be working with these corporations. Ivy Park should be its own thing."

@dancingprose said:

"Did Adidas even advertise this line? Never heard of it. Seems they missed a major opportunity. Having worked in product development including launch plans, I can say even great products can fail without proper launch orchestration."

