A beautiful Ghanaian couple has made history as the first couple in February 2023 to walk down the aisle rocking African print outfits

The handsome groom and his lovely bride confidently looked stunning together in their custom-made wedding looks

The bridesmaids and groomsmen donned their African print dresses and shirts respectively for the simple wedding

A gorgeous Ghanaian couple our hearts with their unique wedding ensembles. The couple looked regal in their African print wedding outfits for their white wedding.

Ghanaian couple slays in African print outfits for their white wedding. source: @ghanafashionhub

The couple's jaw-dropping wedding outfits

The bride looked elegant in a white lace gown designed with floral lace that extends to the waist to cover the African print fabric. The fashion designer used quality white fabric for the ball gown which was later completed with African print fabric.

The good-looking groom wore a bespoke African print jacket over his white shirt that was paired with perfect-fit brown well-pressed trousers.

The bridesmaids' stunning African print dresses

The beautiful bridesmaids looked gorgeous in their white dresses beautifully designed with African print.

The energetic groomsmen wore African-print shirts

The happy groomsmen were spotted in tailor-made African print shirts paired with white trousers and black shoes. They were seen dancing with the handsome groom in a trending video.

Social media users react to trending wedding videos of ankara couple

Source: YEN.com.gh