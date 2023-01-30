A dazzling Nigerian bride married a handsome Ghanaian groom in a beautiful traditional ceremony in Somanya

The January bride was photographed wearing a red glittering corseted kente gown by a Ghanaian fashion designer

In a trending video, the bride was seen in a stunning aseobi dress styled with beads as she showed off her dance moves

A beautiful Nigerian bride employed top talented Ghanaian vendors for her luxurious traditional ceremony in Somanya.

The happy bride with an infectious smile wore two different outfits peculiar to her country and that of her husband for the event.

A beautiful bride and her father in stylish outfits. source: @at_kixel

The beautiful bride slays in a timeless bridal robe

The pretty bride looked radiant in a vintage bridal robe that can be worn to a date night after the wedding.

The off-shoulder Chantilly lace robe features floral designs and beading patterns.

The bride looked splendid in a red corseted kente gown

The gorgeous Nigerian bride looked absolutely breathtaking in a red beaded and corseted kente gown for the first session of the white wedding.

Angela rocked the barbie-inspired hairstyle which is gradually becoming a popular trend for 2023 brides.

We are madly in love with her flawless makeup, perfect contouring and bold lipstick.

Check out the video of the bride in a kente dress:

The Nigerian bride and her handsome groom show off their dance move

The pretty bride Angela turned heads with her second asoebi look. She was seen in a brown corseted lace dress styled with beautiful gele style.

She wore two expensive beaded necklaces that matched the designs in her lace dress. Angela's fashionable dad wore a three-piece kente apparel for the glorious ceremony.

Check out another video below:

