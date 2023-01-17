Ripped jeans have been in vogue since the 1970s and have become a popular trend among top celebrities

Some social media users have commented on the price of perfect-fit denim jeans circulating on social media

Some Ghanaians revealed that Ghanaian socialite and rising musician, Efia Odo can pull off this daring look and make a bold fashion statement

Ripped jeans have been a common fashion trend in the Ghanaian market since the 1970s. Most big clothing companies create ripped jeans with laser and abrasive techniques for mass production.

Some style influencers have employed different DIY methods to design their unique ripped jeans.

Social media users recently commented on a viral video shared by United Television on Instagram.

In the video, a shop owner is seen advertising denim ripped jeans valued at $500 which is approximately N226,000.

Social media users react to viral video of ripped jeans

Ghanaian celebrity, Efia Odo, is known for her daring fashion choices which often see her in revealing outfits that show lots of skin.

Perhaps, this is why a lot of people seem to think she'd love to rock a pair of these heavily ripped jeans.

Check out some comments below:

ohema_juicy:

"It’s calling efia odo."

iam.eyram:

"Efia odo would definitely buy that."

gyekyeemmanuella:

"Oh some slay queens will buy paaa."

ruben.donald:

"This is total rags and soon we'll go back to wear leaves as in the ancient days as fashion."

stefnie____:

"Don’t we see people wearing stuff like these on these streets all the time???? They’ll buy and wear it simple kraaa."

asaandben_cbr50rr:

"Efia Odo will pay cash."

hettyakorf200:

"Most People who wear this are mostly the ones who get husbands in Ghana...God hv mercy on these men."

one_major_11:

"They will wear this and still call someone mad person."

victoriaarthur1984:

"If this is not madness then how do you call this?"

Source: YEN.com.gh