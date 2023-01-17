A young Ghanaian bride, Francisca, and her good-looking husband tied the knot over the weekend in a simple, yet classy wedding

However, some social media users have shared comments on the viral wedding video lashing out at the hairstylist and makeup artist

The bride has responded to all the criticisms on her Instagram page by sharing a stunning photo of herself rocking her kente gown

A young bride and her Oyibo husband, Hector, walked down the aisle over the weekend in a beautiful ceremony.

The happy bride, Francisca wore a beaded kente dress with side ruffles as she delighted the wedding guests with her dance moves.

Ghanaian bride Francisca and handsome groom Hector look adorable together. source: @mc_marcantwi

Source: UGC

The groom looked dapper in a two-piece green Kaftan designed with kente fabrics for the traditional wedding.

Francisca Menero's bridal look sparks reactions

Social media users commented on Francisca Menero's bridal look, pointing out her choice of hairstyle, frontal installation, and type of makeup foundation for her face beat.

esi_dialock

"The person who did the hair and makeup is jealous of her anaaa ahh."

leah_ama_nyamekye

"Hmm it is well.The most important thing is that the bride is happy but the make up artist de3....Smh Nyame ne hene."

teeze_beautygh:

"It’s the color of the hair that is horrible, it wouldn’t have been that bad if she went with black."

he_heard_me:

"The makeup artist and hair stylist don't like you oooo, cos why."

xena_hewton:

"@its_chelzea ikr like how can you do this to someone on her special day ."

phoebe_xxkthrift:

"I see the problem the person did edges (baby hairs ) at the end that’s why it’s looking like that."

ohemaa_tinabae:

"@miaras_wigs I love the spirit , she is very happy . The hair stylist dei3 she needs to be lashed."

awurabenak:

"Those nagging abt her frontal at least she is happily married so do yours and let's see."

ladycharlotte89:

"Not everybody that comes to your marriage ceremony is happy for u see the guys face."

__animwaa__

"Not me checking to see if the hair stylist was tagged."

a.d_and_sam

"They should’ve stated the hairstylist in the caption as wellI’d wanted to check something."

The bride has responded to critics on her Instagram page saying;

Apart from the square, what else can you all say, I won't deny the frontal mu men's collection nu, it's funny but can we just say something about that Kente outfit by @adwubicloset and how cute I look☺️☺️☺️ anaaa mose still no aaaaa frontal mu men's collection.

Video of Ghanaian asoebi ladies in revealing corset dresses sparks reactions

Corsets and cleavage-revealing dresses have fashion lovers in a chokehold and it appears that for many people, there are no limits to how daring they can go.

A video clip from a Ghanaian wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media due to the nature of the asoebi ladies' ensembles.

Many of the ladies as seen in the video had their cleavage on full display and for the person recording the clip, it was pretty hard to ignore.

