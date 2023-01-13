A hairdresser on TikTok went viral after showing her braiding method that she uses for kids at her salon

Online users were divided about what the braider was doing to the little girl's head, as the hairstyle looked tight

The comments were filled with people either praising or slamming her braiding skills, and the TikTokker came to her own defence

A video of a hairdresser at work went viral. People were taken aback by her braiding techniques, which included a needle.

A hairdresser on TikTok had some people horrified after pulling tightly on really short hair to create braids. Image: TikTok/@the.moisture.factory

Source: UGC

Some online users were further horrified by the length of the hair she was braiding. Many peeps accused her of hurting the child in the video, but the hairdresser disagreed.

TikTok hairdresser's braiding technique on little girl's hair goes viral

A hairdresser, @the.moisture.factory, showed people that she could braid very short hair. The lady was using wool to aid in her braiding. The video shows how she uses a large needle to thread the wool through the hair to create braids. Watch the full clip below:

People react to TikTok showing braider doing young girl's braids

Online users could see that the technique pulls tightly onto the hair. Many people were not convinced and called out the braider, who countered that her technique was safe for kids.

People in the comments were divided between reviews of services and goods appraisers. The hairdresser also posted another video showing a little girl happily playing on the phone while getting her hair done.

Paley commented:

"I’ve done my hair here numerous times and they’re very gentle, especially with natural hair."

Slee Ndwandwe commented:

"These kiddies salons are the best hey. They saved me from my daughter's lack of hair and constant crying to have her hair done."

El Chorizon 13 argued:

"That’s why you have bald spots, just let it be natural."

user1973601079559 commented:

"Poor baby, she is hurting."

user1491627044644 commented:

"That look like it hurt."

kuliwahe commented:

"You’re gathering her thoughts."

ChakaFromThe70s commented:

"I'm in pain watching."

Angel Ndimande commented:

"Try to be more gentle, especially at the front."

Source: Briefly.co.za