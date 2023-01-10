A little girl has blown people off their feet with her makeup skills as a video showed her giving herself a make-over

The video of the girl was posted on TikTok by Mayouyou and it has gone viral, receiving 1.9 million views by January 6

She is so skilled with her handling of the make-up tools that people are wondering who taught her how to do it

TikTok users are losing it over a video of a little girl who expertly applied her own makeup.

In the video posted by Mayouyou, the beautiful girl handled the make-up tools like an expert.

The girl confidently gave herself a make-over. Photo credit: TikTok/@daphcar44.

Source: UGC

The girl's make-up video was so amazing that by January 6, it had already gained 1.9 million views on TikTok.

Video of a baby girl applying her own make-up

In the video which lasted 1 minute and 59 seconds, the baby had a set of makeup tools before her.

She picked up the makeup brush and gently dabbed her face and cheek with much care and an adult-like, girlish attitude. She then applied her eye shadows, making sure to use the right colours that blend with her face.

The outcome of the makeup left some TikTok users wondering if she is actually the one who did it because it looked so stunning.

The girl has been called a boss lady by some users because of her unwavering confidence.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Mariadia2kone said:

"She's so cute."

@user2151865655791 commented:

"So cute."

@user8454760878708Nana Akua said:

"She is beautiful."

@fatmatabangura9667

"That's so good off you baby."

@user1526556304521 commented:

"Cute baby."

@leilangowo said:

"Cute baby good idea."

@OFFICIAL MAABENA said:

"Boss lady."

@user2934336211469 reacted:

"Wow so beautiful."

@user6779533988423 said:

"Wow beautiful gift."

@userRose230 commented:

"She is really beautiful."

Source: Briefly.co.za