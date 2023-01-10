Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson shared photos of some of her designer bag and shoes on social media

The 37-year-old movie star and style influencer has a great love for the Bottega Veneta fashion accessories

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the cost of some of these designer pieces spotted on her

Ghanaian actress and style influencer Yvonne Nelson has a high fashion sense for expensive designer brands.

The serial entrepreneur shared a beautiful photo of herself looking effortlessly chic and casual in a white wrap dress with a low neckline flaunting her cleavage.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson looks stunning in gorgeous dresses. source: @yvonnenelson

Source: UGC

Yvonne Nelson gave us impressive hairstyle tips with her new look as she posed her expensive Bottega Veneta bag.

1. Yvonne Nelson looks ravishing in a blue flare dress

The mother of one looked stunning in a long flared dress as she posed in front of her mansion. She wore a long straight center-part hairstyle with light makeup while holding her designer bag selling for N1.2 million ($2,650) on FWRD.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nelson completed her looks with pink mules as she smiled for the camera.

2. Yvonne Nelson rocks Bottega Veneta boots

Yvonne Nelson graced the United Showbiz studio in an all-green ensemble. She wore a two-piece long-sleeved shirt and matching perfect-fit shorts.

The fashionista wore her famous natural-looking hairstyle, and mild makeup as she rocked the Bottega Veneta black and green boots.

The Tire Chelsea Boots is selling for N668,000 ($1,450) on FWRD as well.

Check out the photo below:

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is the most stylish celebrity wedding guest in a white corset dress and N7.2m Chanel bag

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah started the year 2023 on a high fashion note, making public appearances in elegant outfits.

The style influencer wore an elegant white lace dress for the luxurious white wedding.

The corseted long-sleeve dress was styled with a brown Chanel bag valued at over N7.2 million (over $16,000) as she smiled beautifully for the camera. Jackie Appiah looked gorgeous in the black frontal hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Source: YEN.com.gh