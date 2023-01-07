Popular Nigerian music producer, Kiddo, has taken to social media to share a video of his new ride

The music producer who is behind some of Nigeria’s hit songs, copped for himself a 2023 McLaren GT Volcano Orange

Photos of the luxury ride which is reportedly worth over N200,000 left social media users buzzing with reactions

The year 2023 started with a bang for some people and Kiddo is undoubtedly one of them.

The famous Nigerian music producer took to his Instagram page of over 300k followers to share a video of his latest acquisition - McLaren GT Volcano Orange.

Real name Ayoola Oladapo Agboola, the music producer shared a video of the luxury ride which, according to blogger Tunde Ednut, is a 2023 model.

According to Car and Driver, the Orange car retails for a whopping $208,490 (approximately over N100 million).

Kiddominant produces two songs for Chris Brown

A while ago, Kiddominant revealed that he holds production credit for two songs on US singer Chris Brown’s new album.

The producer who is behind some of Davido’s biggest hits including “Fall”, stated, in an Instagram post, that he wrote and produced track 3 titled “Under the influence” and also produced track 1 titled “Lower body” which features Davido.

He went on to thank the singer for the opportunity.

Fans react as Kiddominant acquires new ride

waleolatubosun:

"After producing Chris Brown's under the influence, if he buy plane sef I won't be surprised."

my.mkido:

"Well deserved !! Buy 1000 houses in lekki sef I no go Dey suprise at all ! Congrats once again kidominant."

shocker_beat:

"One day, people will congratulate me too ire akari"

bigbrokelvin:

"You can’t work with davido and not succeed except your village people Dey involved."

sexpleasurez_:

"Wow! Big congratulations to him.. well deserved."

Source: Legit.ng