A son got his dad in on a TikTok challenge and never expected women to go so gaga over him

TikTok user, @ayoubm_, had his father dress like him and, we have to say, he smashed the look

Women flooded the post with thirsty comments, admitting they would definitely date an older man

The older man thing is totally a thing! Women couldn’t get enough of a dad who dressed like his son and admitted that they would definitely cross the age threshold.

TikTok user @ayoubm_ got his dad in on a TikTok challenge and the women went mad for it. Image: (TikTok / @ayoubm_)

Source: UGC

Some men age like fine wine and a lot of women are wowed by a well-groomed mature man. This father is the prime example of why some young women go for older men – he’s a flame!

TikTok user @ayoubm_ got his father in on a TikTok clip where he went from his normal formal look to wearing snazzy street gear. Getting his dad to dress like him, we are sure the young man was not prepared for the hype young women gave him.

He captioned the clip: “The OG is here.”

Women go gaga over the flaming father in streetwear

Well, an older man never looked so good. Women flooded the comment section, drooling over the father dressed like his son. Some never thought they’d go for an older man, but this definitely changed that.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Lungile Godwana462 said:

“Tell your dad. I’d risk it.”

@Thequeen said:

“I used to want you but I just want your dad.”

@carmellemariexoxo said:

“Oh dad is the winner of this lol.”

@chantelleday said:

“He looks good in both x.”

@Snowy Makhaola said:

“Your dad is giving.”

Source: Briefly.co.za