A wealthy Ghanaian bride has taken over Instagram with her magnificent corseted kente dresses

The voluptuous Ghanaian bride wore a sleeveless corseted gown for her traditional wedding ceremony

The photographers and videographers captured some priceless photos and videos during the lavish ceremony

A gorgeous plus-size bride is trending on social media with her energetic dance moves. The curvy Ghanaian bride wore different alluring wedding dresses for her traditional wedding that 2023 brides can take style inspiration from.

Ghanaian bride Stephanie looks beautiful in this photo. source: @live_with_kwaku

Source: UGC

1. The matching kente outfit for the traditional wedding

The lovely couple was dressed like royalty for the first session of the traditional wedding. They were photographed wearing a colorful kente ensemble and gold jewelry for the photoshoot.

2. The bride's elegant corset gown

The bride Stephanie has won the hearts of Ghanaians with her beautiful gown. She looked absolutely breathtaking in a beaded gown which accentuated her shape.

She wore an elegant pony hairstyle, flawless makeup as she danced for the camera.

3. The bridesmaid looked impeccable in their lace dress

The bride and her bridal team couldn't hide their excitement after weeks and months of planning the dress, type of shoes, and gele styles.

It was all joyous as they joined the bride to show off their dance moves ahead of the nuptials.

4. The hilarious moment the bride asked her family to accept the bride's price

It is customary for the family to ask the bride in the presence of the groom and his family whether they should accept the gifts presented by the man.

The happy bride took the microphone and boldly asked her family to warmly accept all the items presented to them.

5. The couple's third stunning look

Mr. Kyei Baffour and Stephanie could not take their hands off each other as they pose for another photoshoot session.

The elegant bride looked ravishing in a classy corseted gown styled with a simple turban. Stephanie's makeup looks for their multi-day wedding ceremony have been flawless and well-detailed.

6. The plus-size groom show off his dance moves

The handsome groom was not left out in the fun as he joined his lovely bride on the dance floor. He looked dapper in a long-sleeve matching kaftan for the reception party.

Source: YEN.com.gh