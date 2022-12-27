A video of a young-looking woman posing for the camera before posing in a striking outfit has been circulating online

The TikTok video was posted by the woman’s daughter who wanted to show people how her mother looked in her clothes

Netizens could not believe the beautiful woman dressed in a crop top and mini skirt was 52 years old

There is a popular saying that goes; “black don’t crack” – meaning people of African descent tend to wrinkle less with age and maintain their beautiful looks and features for longer.

Peeps were left in disbelief after seeing how young a 52-year-old mom looked in a video. Image: @user09876543212345662525/TikTok

One momma proved this to be true after her daughter shared a video of her looking years younger than her mature age of 52.

The daughter Lela (@user09876543212345662525) took to TikTok to post a video showing her mother dressed in a normal outfit before revealing the mom dressed in her clothes; rocking shades, a crop top, mini skirt and white cowboy boots.

The woman didn’t look anything like her age and could easily pass as a young 20-something-year-old. Shu! Mama has amazing genes, that’s for sure.

SA netizens could not believe how young Lela’s mother looked and humorously called her out in the comments to reveal her mom.

Thapelo Zama commented:

“Waiting for the mom.”

Khanyisile Danxa said

“Tag me when the mother finally makes an appearance.”

Sunny wrote:

“Lol, you posted a video of yourself and thought we wouldn't notice.”

Buhle replied:

“I think she meant 25.”

Justbonolo commented:

“I’ve never been so confused.”

