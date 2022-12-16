Crossdresser Jony has called out gospel artistes who refused his services because they thought he was gay

The beautician said that they should stop judging him and insinuated that some of the mentioned ministers have put up with cheating spouses in the past

However, social media users expressed mixed reactions to his sentiments with some saying brands have the right to accept or deny working with him

Crossdresser and hair designer Jony is angry after two gospel artists cancelled his makeup services because they thought he was gay.

Crossdresser Jony enjoying a night out. Photo: Jony hairdresser.

Source: Instagram

Crossdresser Jony calls out 'judgy ministers'

The queer makeup artiste shared an Instagram post, tagging a leading gospel artiste and YouTuber for judging him rather than his work.

Jony wrote:

"True story loves, the so-called “gospel ladies “ apparently cancelled on me based on the fact that I’m “gay” from the things I post here. I’m a believer in Christ and one thing I know, God is just and loving. He has sustained and elevated me all my life, so if anyone doesn’t want to associate themselves with sinners they might as well leave their adulterous partners."

See post below:

Jony also asked why people get to judge others based on their sexuality rather than who the person was.

"This is an “A class hypocrisy “. And y’all should be ashamed. I understand we all have preferences but let it be work-related, my delivery of the work! Kwanza who said I’m gay? Instagram is tricky," he further said.

Netizens reactions to crossdresser Jony's call out

Here are some of the comments from social media users:

@_denniskaruri said:

"Wow, that’s not what Jesus would do."

@sabstadler commented:

"I think for them using a gay person would seem that they agree with or are promoting something that is unbiblical. And so yes Jesus loves sinners but he didn't entertain sin."

@wambuimuriuki_r added:

"I'm stuck at the adulterous partners because we've selected which sins are more sinful than others."

@realxvii said:

"Honestly. Stop forcing people to accept y'all. Definitely, choices have consequences. Brands are at liberty to like or dislike you based on how you present yourself."

@adhiambogloria_ commented:

"Just say you wanted to trend..... You are so entitled people have their own choices the same way you chose yo be gay is the same way she had a choice to not be styled by you."

@karol_nimu added:

'Maybe she felt uncomfortable which is okay. You are actually doing the same thing.. "judging"."

@genadrey said:

"I love you and what you do but if someone doesn't want your services for whatever reason. It's their right."

