Ghanaian actress and top fashion influencer Nana Ama McBrown has taken over the Internet after she was spotted buying clothes in Accra

The forty-five-year-old female celebrity looked elegant in a classy top and matching trousers for a shopping spree

The wealthy style icon with lots of stylists and fashion designers on her speed dial opted to buy 'used clothes'

Rich Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has received lots of love from the streets as she was spotted buying 'used clothes' from Kantamanto in the Greater Accra Region.

The style influencer wore a yellow tee shirt paired with black leather trousers. The award-winning actress used a Ghana flag as a headband styled with black sunglasses.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looks stunning in a yellow tee shirt. source: @nanaamamcbrown_daily

Source: UGC

Ghanaian social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's video

ohemaa_badu1:

"Everybody is admiring her only you want money."

_fiagbedzi:

"So can’t she buy her thrift in peace and go home?"

gallaryofamazingthingsofficial:

"I’m just curious to know what she said that brought that look on your face."

morgan44carter94:

"Na Saa man no why aden sika no y3 ne dea anaa cheww ☹️☹️"

gabygiby:

"Ur look and d coins alone hdin."

allsslice:

"You are a true Gem name, , you spread yr pure love to all. Continue to stay blessed ❤️"

madjowa74:

"So all the give me one kiss was coming with the bomb.hmm."

joyceadusarpong:

"3binom ne begging de3... Ooh no."

shafawu.s:

"❤️❤️❤️ May Allah bless you and continue being humble."

patience.aboagye336:

"Seriously I love this young lady."

3397.benjamin:

"God bless you more."

mercyjacquelyn:

"As always my Adorable Ama❤️❤️❤️❤️"

mawuena134:

"Awww love you so much."

linekuku:

"@morgan44carter94 I wonder sef the way edey pain am say Nana Ama Dey buy from them nu his face like Kolege."

shafawu.s:

"❤️❤️❤️ May Allah bless you continue being humble."

Source: YEN.com.gh