Zakiya Ahmed has made history as the first Muslim queen since Miss Malaika was established twenty years old

The gorgeous style influencer won the emerald season of the prestigious beauty pageant

Former beauty queens and some Ghanaians have congratulated the stunning new queen wishing her a successful reign

Zakiya Ahmed won Miss Malaika 2022 in a fierce competition on November 12, 2022, at the Grand Arena in Ghana.

Ahmed is the first Muslim to wear the prestigious crown since the beauty pageant was introduced by Charter House in 2002.

The pageant has produced many celebrities, including Berla Mundi, Naa Ashorkor, and Regina Van Helvet, among others.

Miss Malaika 2022 winner Zakiya Ahmed looks stylish in this collage. Source@zakiyaahmed

Source: UGC

Some social media users on Facebook shared these comments.

Nana Asamoah Anotewa:

"Congratulations Zakia. I love your confidence and intelligence. Well deserved Queen Zakia."

Comfort Odamptey:

"This year pageant is for the North side. Zakiya-Miss Malaika Ghana.Teiya- Ghana Most Beautiful. Congratulations girl ."

Gracekid Esther:

"Yes! You made it as I wished. congratulations Queen Zakiya. You are beautiful and exceptional."

Allison Williams:

"I watched the show live from Freeport The Bahamas and I was amazed by the performance.. congratulations to Miss Malika emeralds 2022.."

DJ Miracle:

"After your presentation girl...I knew you'll win."

Lailat Mohammed:

"Congratulations Dear❤️And Accept Mha Condolences May Dad Soul Rest In Peace."

Sakina Jaafar:

"Congratulations beautiful queen , well deserved ❤️❤️"

Some social media users on Instagram have also shared these comments

mbaliadumbuya:

"Wow congratulations o knew it for the start this girl is a star congratulations our queen."

franklinashalom:

"Congratulations!!! You did so well!"

__geek3030:

"I'm so happy it's you my dear, I Said it must be you or Adom my daughter, allahadulale."

lynar_lymar_:

"OMG I knew it .. I said she will win .. go girl finally a Muslim Queen ."

_mariam_suhri:

"Big congrats girl ❤️you made us proud."

damphaadama:

"Congratulations queen zakiya."

__lyrics.vibes__:

"Congratulations Queen , may bless your reign."

