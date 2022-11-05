Popular Nigerian singer, Teni, recently left her fans pleasantly surprised with her recent uploads

The Billionaire singer, who appears to have lost some weight, looked trimmer and in a more feminine ensemble

Several fans took to her comment section to applaud her new look, as well as her style

Teni has left her fans quite impressed following her recent uploads on Instagram.

New photos of the singer. Credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

The talented singer, who is on the plus-size weight spectrum, is known for her penchant for tomboyish looks.

Well, it appears some things about the singer might be changing after all.

In her latest stack of photos, the singer appears to have lost some weight, opting for a less boyish ensemble.

She sported a see-through blouse which she paired with some striped palazzo pants.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Internet users applaud Teni's weight transformation

pearlcardy:

"I like dis your new look baby, keepirup! "

iamskillavibe:

"Who you go dash your old cloths now ... "

etanolgram:

"I am loving the new you. You have shown the world how much of a gee your are, now show them you are a beauty queen, a diva. I adore u ❤"

theramabelle:

"Baby losing hella weight "

malokin0fficial:

"Liking your new look."

angeldominic_official:

"You look so beautiful Teni ❤️"

niohlapearl_official:

"Wow it’s the banging body for me I love what I’m seeing "

