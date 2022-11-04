Winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2012, Emefa Akosua Adeti is one of the most fashionable beauty queens to have emerged from the competition since its inception in 2007

Emefa has stayed in the limelight co-hosting the GMB show, which has transformed her into a highly-sought-after morning show host with an impeccable fashion sense

She won the competition with her excellent presentation, fluency in the local dialect and English language, and also her high fashion sense

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2012 winner, Emefa Akosua Adeti is one of the prettiest and most elegant morning show hosts on the television screens of Ghanaians.

The former beauty queen is impacting lives and stays informing the general public about current things happening in Ghana while slaying in elegant dresses.

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2012 winner, Emefa Akosua Adeti looks stunning in this corporate wear. Source @emefamamaga

Source: UGC

Emefa has worked with some of the top media houses in Ghana where she always leads as the morning show host extraordinaire.

The style influencer has never disappointed her viewers and social media followers with her trendy and risk-free wardrobe choices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng shares five times Emefa Adeti slayed in stunning dresses:

1. In floral look

Ghanaian style influencer, Emefa gave us a stunning wedding guest look with this simple style.

The beautiful television presenter looked fabulous in the mini dress designed with floral lace fabric.

2. Emefa in purple

The former beauty queen looked gorgeous in form-fitting corporate wear.

She repeated her lustrous frontal hairstyle while smiling infectiously after her flawless face beat. She wore brown high heels to complete her look.

3. Ex-beauty queen dons striped dress

The eloquent broadcaster looked elegant in a two-tone asymmetric dress.

The shade of red matches perfectly with the deep blue and white striped fabric. She wore matching high heels and a side-parted frontal hairstyle.

4. Emefa in blue

The morning show host went mild on her makeup for this blue-themed look.

She wore a blue long-sleeve dress with ruffles that accentuated her figure. She wore different cute earrings for her multiple piercing while showing off her favorite gold wristwatch.

5. Emefa rocks daring see-through look

The style influencer caused a stir on social media with this magnificent look.

She flaunted her famous curves in the see-through lace dress while posing beautifully for the cameras.

Emefa sure knows how to slay!

Ghanaian Tiktok star flaunts curves in daring dress for friend's wedding, video gets people talking

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa, known in private life as Martina Dwamena, got social media buzzing over her sense of fashion.

Asantewaa attended a friend's wedding some months ago and the TikToker decided to go unconventional in her style.

Instead of rocking a gown or kente dress, as is the case for most when dressing for such occasions, Asantewaa wore a rather daring outfit.

Source: YEN.com.gh