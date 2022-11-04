Global site navigation

Vanessa Mdee Joyfully Displays Baby Bump in Matching Outfits with Fiancè Rotimi: "God's Blessing"
Vanessa Mdee Joyfully Displays Baby Bump in Matching Outfits with Fiancè Rotimi: "God's Blessing"

by  Kumashe Yaakugh Khadijah Thabit
  • Television personality Vanessa Mdee and American actor Rotimi stepped out in matching outfits as they served couple goals
  • Mdee, who is expectant with her second child, flaunted her pregnancy bump as her lover gently rubbed it
  • The couple announced on their social media accounts they were expecting a baby girl during a gender reveal party

Tanzanian singer Vanessa Hau Mdee and her handsome fiance Olurotimi Akinosho, better known by his stage name Rotimi are serving couple goals.

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi in matching outfits as they celebrate second pregnancy.
Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi in matching outfits as they celebrate their second pregnancy. Photo: Vanessa Mdee.
Vanessa Mdee's baby bump

The lovebirds recently revealed they were expecting their second child together, a baby girl.

They continue to ride in the wave of happiness in their relationship as they celebrate the good news.

Television personality Mdee shared a video as she and her lover, a popular actor, shared some affectionate moments.

Vanessa Mdee, Rotimi match outfits

In the clip, the couple donned elegant matching outfits as they walked towards the camera.

They happily held each other's hand as they rocked in similar attire for the memorable ocassion.

The lovebirds then stopped as they slowly panned to stare at each other with a passionate looks.

Vanessa displayed her ever-growing cute baby bump as she happily smiled at the man of her life.

Rotimi massages Mdee's belly bump

She then gently touched her belly bump with her right hand as the other clung to her lover.

Rotimi was not a spectator as he also reached the house of the unborn child with his left arm with a wide grin on his face.

He gently rubbed the belly as his lover Mdee moved closer to him in the lovely clip.

Vanessa Mdee's fans reactions

Netizens were in awe at the genuine and tender love between the celebrities as they headed to the comment to make observations and reactions.

marvelous_marie79:

"Beautiful Family, you two compliment each other so well ❤️❤️."

ashleygolenheart2:

"Unatuwakilisha vizuri Dyadya ,sifa na utukufu kwa Mola wetu muumba wa ardhi na dunia."

shalla_the_author:

" This is powerful, you don't know how much we need more babies to be born from love, in love, for love and by love. Too many of us are accidentals, too many are one-night stands, and too many of us are mistakes. Continue to show us, love, we need it. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

elusive_jae:

"Congratulations ❤️ y'all and the James family are my favs You are a wonderful example of how a woman should be to her family, her man, and herself."

Rotimi, Mdee welcome first child

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child, Seven Adeoluwa, on September 29, 2021.

Several East and West Africa celebs congratulated the couple on the arrival of their son.

Nigerians were so overexcited and praised Rotimi for remembering his roots by naming his son Adeoluwa, meaning God's crown.

