Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian is the uncontested queen of Halloween costumes

Each year, the business mogul interests her fans with creative and stunning outfits

This year, the 42-year-old reality television star mutated into the character of Mystique from the Marvel movie X-Men

Kim Kardashian understood the assignment with her Halloween costume this year.

Kim Kardashian transformed into 'X-men's Mystique for Halloween this year.

Source: UGC

The reality television star always goes all out for her looks, be it the Met Gala or any red carpet events. This year, the 42-year-old mother of four squeezed her famous figure into a blue latex outfit to channel Mystique from the Marvel franchise X-Men.

Kim Kardashian shared stunning snaps and a video on her Instagram and Twitter pages. Her millions of fans were blown away by her attention to detail. The Skims founder rocked a blue latex bodysuit complete with prosthetic bumps, and she painted her face blue to match the costume.

She ditched her blonde hair for a bright red hairstyle. The award-winning media personality completed the look with yellow contacts and blue high-heeled stilettos.

Social media users went gaga over the look. Many said the star ate the look and left no crumbs.

@lala said:

"Another one for the books!! What a night."

@piptherip commented:

"wait omg yes kim."

@mariahkknight noted:

"Does anyone ever wonder how she goes to the bathroom when she wears stuff like this."

@farrieberrie_esq added:

"Make some movements like the character Kim lol."

@ultimate8pac wrote:

"She ate the look. She looks like its from the actual movie."

Source: Briefly.co.za