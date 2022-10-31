One guy decided to see what women go through after he dissed a lady online for not doing her makeup when she did

TikTok user @prettyxboi sat through a 70-minute makeover that taught him a lesson about what women go through

Many ladies loved that the man did this and now understand just what women go through to look good

Being a woman is not easy, and many guys just don’t get it. So, when one man dissed a woman who had done her makeup, claiming she hadn’t, he got schooled by sitting through a 70-minute makeover.

Source: UGC

Men just do not understand what women go through on a daily basis and all the pressure society puts on them. This man put himself in a woman’s shoes and learned a lot.

TikTok user @prettyxboi put his pride in his pocket after claiming one woman did little to no makeup for a date when she had actually done a full face and put himself in the hot seat. He shared video footage online.

Seeing what women go through on the daily to live up to society’s expectations gave the man a new level of respect for the ladies.

Doing only half of his face allowed him to see just what a difference makeup can make!

Women respect what the man put himself through and feel others should too

Seeing how shocked he was at the outcome, many ladies took to the comments in fits of laughter. While the clip was comical, it also served a good lesson that many women feel all men should learn.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Rad said:

“I can’t stop laughing every time I see this video You should let me wax you next ”

@Lil Croissant said:

“Can we just talk about how genuinely wholesome it is that he went through this to see what we go through ”

@Batman said:

“We told you that it takes ages for the no makeup, makeup look lol.”

@zenlynda35 said:

“Well, there you go….it took an hour. Now you know. You look awesome ”

@Lucy said:

“And that is why, you wait for us ”

Source: Briefly.co.za