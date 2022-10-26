Ghanaian businesswoman, Ellen Nhyria, is trending online after a hilarious video from her nuptial was shared online

The gorgeous bride looked absolutely gorgeous in a custom-made gown by Ghanaian fashion designer, Sima Brew

Ellen managed to show off her dance moves in their form-fitting gown after saying her vows in a beautiful video

Ghanaian bride Ellen Nhyria is trending on social media after videos of her beautiful wedding surfaced online.

In a video posted by Ghanaian blogger, Slayis_everywhere, the bride, Ellen, was heard asking for help as she tried to get on board a vehicle to leave for the white wedding.

The gorgeous long sleeve gown featured a corset top, and form-fitting laced extended to the knee level.

Ghanaian bride, Ellen Nhyria stuns in a beautiful gown by Sima Brew @officialokokobioko

Source: UGC

The long train of ruffles starts from the knee to her toe with excess sweeping the floor as she walks down the aisle.

She styled her looks with a matching hair accessory and earrings while holding her beautiful bouquet. The beautiful gown was designed by one of Ghana's top fashion designers and stylists, Sima Brew.

Some social media users react to video of bride in bulky dress

giftysosu_

"So why do they prefer this kind of suffering, for the rest of the hours she will spend at the wedding and reception it will be hell. Someone who doesn't know what she's going through will probably say she is not wearing a cheerful face. How can she be under that stiff dress."

binkorang

"So what are our ladies becoming? This is madness not fashion. It is high time our ladies learn to do what makes them feel comfortable and simple. The last time a lady nearly fainted in such an atire during her engagement but for the timely intervention of loved ones. Please let's stop copying BLINDLY."

teenns_arena

"Hurting yourself to appear good for a day isn’t bad at all! This day won’t come again so live it gurl."

psalm91_tastyfood

"Don't understand mpo aaah.it's supposed to be a happy day nanso today's bride di333 eeeeii,more than AKONFO aaah."

iam_mike88

"Girl is a hustler she counted 123."

sam_amfavored

"This gender ankasa de3, agye different planet oo, eeeiii cos eeii."

maame.gyesiwah

"I had same issue on my wedding day."

ediscos_kitchen

"Madness nkoaaa ooooooo."

efya_.spicy

"The corset is corseting."

Watch the video below:

dogbe.monica

"hmmm the man have been seeing you already..just look simple and nice too is a problem for some ladies oooh."

ezy_easyy

"After all that money spent on dress! We die here."

hapi_richwife

"It’s the counting for me .123."

the_ilash_shop

"... Help a sister."

cynthia.uchendu

"Jeez, thought they were giving her isi."

Source: YEN.com.gh