A video of a guest at the Ooni of Ife's wedding to his sixth wife has left social media users buzzing

In the video, the lady identified as Bukky Abitoye is seen dressed in a white corset bodice dress

The nature of the style had some internet users concerned about the lady catching the king's fancy

A lady recently caught the attention of social media after her look to the wedding reception and thanksgiving ceremony of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and Olori Mariam Anako.

The lady identified as as Bukky Abitoye was a stunning vision in a regal white dress by Somo By Somo.

Photos of the wedding guests. Credit: @somobysomo

Source: Instagram

The look featured a corset bodice and floor-length exaggerated sleeves that had her looking like royalty.

In a video shared below, she is seen dancing at the ceremony.

Check it out below:

Social media users react to Bukky Abitoye's video

While some complimented her look, others worried about the possibility of Abitoye catching the king's attention.

Check out some comments below:

gbemaj:

"Haaaa Kabiesi must not see this fine woman ooooo"

mrsosi_:

"Olori loading ‍♀️"

kester_opulencia:

"Wow the dress is everything ❤️❤️"

ojulewastudio:

"It's so classy.. Lovely ❤️it"

bernicecosmeticss:

"Elegance at its peak "

