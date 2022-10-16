Popular Nigerian singer, Goya Menor has taken to social media to announce his latest feat

The Ameno Amapiano crooner was recently honoured with a doctorate degree in business management

Several fans have taken to the comment section to congratulate the singer who rose into the limelight in 2021

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The year 2022 is certainly going to be a memorable one for Nigerian singer, Goya Menor, as he adds another feather to his cap.

The singer who whose song Amena Amapiano (You Wanna Bamba) shot him into stardom, has been awarded with an honorary doctorate degree in business management.

The singer dressed in a decorated academic gown. Credit: @goya_menor

Source: Instagram

The doctorate was bestowed on him by the American Management University.

He shared a photo of himself dressed in an academic gown and accompanied it with a caption announcing the good news.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In his words:

"Everyday is a win. It’s an honor to be honored. Call me Dr Goya Bright pka Dr Goya menor ✌️❤️✌️"

See post below:

In another post, he shared a video and went on to reveal that he got a 'three-in-one recognition'.

He wrote:

"Three in one recognition Ambassador of Peace, Honorary doctorate degree in in business management, Ambassador of Peace international music artist of the year. Everyday is a win, all Glory to God ✌️❤️✌️"

See post below:

Fans hail Goya Menor over honorary doctarate degree

deejayneptune:

"Dr. Wey dey like chill with big boys . Congrats."

goya.success:

"Levels Dey pass level it’s ur time to shine no man can stop you "

mimilake7474:

"DR GOYA, a true replica of God's Grace "

destiny_automobiles_limited:

"Congratulations Dr Goya menor Son of Grace zazu Dey think on how to Apologize now "

firimbination:

"Dr Goya."

“Dr Tiwa Savage”: Fans hail singer as she bags honorary degree from UK university, now Doctor of Music

Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has continued to put the country on the world map in a positive way with her music.

A while ago, an international institution, Kent University, recognised Tiwa Savage for her exceptional music career.

She was awarded an honorary Doctorate Degree in Music as they celebrated her achievements in her career.

Source: Legit.ng