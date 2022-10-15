A video of singers Asake, Young Jonn and Tiwa Savage in a music studio has gone viral online

In the video, it appears the top Nigerian stars are working on new music together

Several internet users have reacted to the video, with some questioning the nature of the song

The year 2022 has definitely been an eventful one for the rave of the moment, Asake, and it appears he has no intention of slowing down.

Photos of Asake, Tiwa Savage and Young Jonn. Credit: @asakemusic, @tiwasavage, @youngjonn

Source: Instagram

Currently trending online is a video of the singer in what appears to be a music studio with Young Jonn and Tiwa Savage.

Asake's voice can be heard in the background in what appears to be a snippet of the yet-to-be-released song.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of Asake, Tiwa Savage and Young Jonn

While some people have reacted with excitement, some others have expressed scepticism about the possibility of the song becoming a hit.

Check out some comments below:

victoiree747:

"Too much of everything is bad make e no come be kul kul fun... Meanwhile I can't wait but I will wait."

obia_nuju_:

"Omoooo... Make that studio no catch f!re ooo"

___lil__baddie:

"I really can’t wait maddttt combo…I want Asake and Burna again "

d_cherryhart:

"Same sound....smh "

_mara_zenith:

"I no wan hear koo koo fun again abeg."

_omo_jeje:

"Some some ku ku fun aunty Tiwa please smoke better thing make inspiration come today o "

justice_rich_edo:

"E come be like na one music this guy get, every track been sounding the same."

_chinarza_:

"Asake don swear say if no be am no other person go see number 1"

