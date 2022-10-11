Cardi B is not only talented in music, but she has undeniable impeccable taste in fashion as well

The American rapper always makes sure she impresses when she steps out, whether it is for an event, a music video, or even appearing before the law

Cardi B enjoys a good designer look as many of her outfits feature major luxury brands such as Moschino by Jeremy Scott

Cardi B officially turned 30 on 11 October. The rapper has given fans iconic fashion looks throughout her years in the entertainment industry.

Cardi B's fashion choices are often discussed as she enjoys going all out for any occasion. Image: Getty Images/ Angela Weiss/Alberto E. Rodriguez

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker can do it all, from high fashion to more commercial brands such as Fashion Nova. One certain thing is that Cardi B is always ready and willing to shut down any event with just her outfit.

Cardi B's most memorable outfits

1. Court Couture from Cardi B

One of Cardi's latest outfits that caused an uproar was what she wore to her court appearance. The rapper was being charged with assault, and she showed up for her court wearing a white mid-length dress by Proenza Schouler.

The outfit referenced Marilyn Monroe as Cardi rocked her voluminous hairstyle that was ginger coloured instead of Marilyn's signature blonde. Cardi finished off the look with some pointed six-inch heels, and the internet could not get enough of it when she shared it on Instagram.

2. Cardi B goes avant-garde

Cardi B wore an iconic Christian-themed outfit for the Met Gala in 2018. The star was wearing a custom-made Moschino, and she was pregnant.

The musician was show-stopping as she modelled a statement headpiece covered in pearls with a choker necklace. Her dress was covered in the same pearl with a voluminous silk bottom, and her arms were fully covered in sleeves matching the entire ensemble.

Cardi B's outfit for the 2018 Met Gala gave all the drama with her catholic inspired outfit. Images: Getty Images/ Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

3. Cardi B goes green

Cardi wore an all-green polo neck that covered her hands. The look was dramatic as she added a matching headscarf with ruffles to frame her face.

The flared pants made the star look majestic. Cardi's green sunglasses added an extra edge to the outfit too.

4. Cardi B x Fashion Nova

Cardi can work with any brand, not just luxury. She collaborated with Fashion Nova to create an outfit based on the iconic movie clueless. The rapper channelled her inner Dionne Davenport, played by Stacey Dash, with her grey plaid skirt and jacket.

Cardi B wore an outfit inspired by the film 'Clueless' for her collab with Fashion Nova. Image: Getty Images/CBS Photo Archive

Source: Getty Images

5. Cardi B stuns in all yellow

Cardi flaunted a custom look from Jean Paul Gaultier. The dress was a yellow figure-hugging floor-length gown with huge flared sleeves.

Cardi finished off the outfit with long black hair styled into a fringe. Her jewellery was a myriad of bracelets and rings.

