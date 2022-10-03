Women have disclosed some of the things they find unattractive about men, igniting mixed reactions online

Majority of women revealed they dislike unhygienic men, especially those who keep long fingernails and with bad body odour

Others said they find talkative men, those with piercings, coated teeth, very unattractive to date

A social media user identified as Thapz took to Twitter to ask women some of the things they dislike or rather find unattractive in men, and the responses were mindblowing.

A man showing his long fingernails. Photo: Galaxy Television.

Source: UGC

Broke, unhygienic men are a turnoff - women

From behaviour, physical appearances, characters and personalities, women poured out their hearts, detailing what turns them off in the other gender.

Below are nine things women dislike in men:

@DuchessWakanda said:

"Lack of basic hygiene (long fingernails included), disrespect, over promiser and under deliverer (shut up and show up)."

@Ayanda_Yandiey said:

"Bad smell."

@Masondoma said:

"A man who brags about his money,cars and houses. It's a huge turn off for me."

@WeedroseP1 said:

"A man who talks all day like a radio host."

@NgwanaMopedi said:

"Not having money ."

@Thandolwethu said:

"Coming at you and promising you something you didn’t ask for and not doing it. You literally came at me with this!"

@GeeYew6 said:

"Six pack."

@IamNdumy said:

"Disrespect, untidiness and talkative."

@Neheng said:

"Dry lips."

@AnastaciaHIk said:

"Fashion sense."

@Binnie_Shuga said:

"Mouth odour ."

@Lindi_Amaira said:

"Long nails, arrogance, earrings, Mohawk, coated tooth, untidiness, dreadlocks and trousers that cover the socks."

@Luu6Luthando said:

"One who must post you on social media."

