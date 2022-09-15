Beauty queen and skincare entrepreneur Hamamat Montia has melted many hearts on social media after she took the runway at the NYFW with her baby bump

Videos of the model taking over the runway, flaunting her glowing skin and huge baby bump at the high profile fashion show have gone viral

Many people have come out to congratulate her for putting Ghana on the map by spreading the culture

Ghanaian entrepreneur and skincare mogul, Hamamat Montia, has proven that being heavily pregnant is not a barrier to stopping one from achieving their dreams.

Hamamat Montia. Photo Source: @iamhamamat

Source: Instagram

Hamamat, the winner of the 2006 Miss Malaika Beauty Pageant, graced the runway of the prestigious New York Fashion Week (NYFW) flaunting her huge baby bump elegantly.

The shea butter skincare advocate stole the show when she took over the runway modeling in the spring/summer collection of Studio 189, a renowned Ghanaian fashion brand based in Osu, Ghana.

The lovely Ghanaian Barbie Doll as many like to call her also featured on the Vogue Runway, She was captured dressed like an African goddess as her shea butter skin glistened as she rocked her baby bump gracefully.

As she walked the runway, a popular song by Ghanaian rapper EL was being played in the background.

Hamamat took to her officially verified Instagram page to share her experience of being given the honour to walk the runway of the prestigious NYFW as well as Vogue.

Captioning the stacked post, she highlighted the strength of the African woman by noting that even though pregnancy comes with its own challenges, that does not deter her from achieving her dreams.

She further stated that it is an honour to be with child no matter the insecurities the experience comes with.

Below are videos of Hamamat taking over the runway at NYFW.

Video sparks lovely words from many Ghanaians on social media

kwamezack_:

"She’s putting Ghana on the map."

isabella_etor:

"She's so beautiful and unique."

_kojo_a_k:

"I like her portrayal of the village in her videos."

oklaygh:

"And EL song in the background… that’s how should move."

esescraft:

"She's a walking work of art. Such an adorable human."

obaa_adomaa_:

"Dassor Ghana to the Wiase."

lungatalks_:

"Yesssssssss girl."

queenslook_tinash:

"I Love how she is ❤️❤️❤️"

creamy_bytes:

"She’s beautiful ❤️"

brandpromotionghana:

"Go @iamhamamat aka Preggo Barbie Doll ❤️"

nanaop_gh:

"Such a beauty."

Source: YEN.com.gh