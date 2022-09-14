A young dad has shown off his son's haircut, but the more interesting part is the nature of the hairstyle

In a video trending on TikTok, the man was seen with a clipper, clutching his son and giving him a makeover

He also dyed the hair black, but some netizens find this inappropriate as they say the baby is too young for such

Some TikTokers have raised eyebrows over a video of a man giving his son a haircut.

They say the baby boy is too young for such a haircut, especially as the young dad went ahead to dye it black.

Some persons have picked holes in the haircut given to the boy, saying he is too young. Photo credit: TikTok/@tunaarab.

Source: UGC

The video shared on TikTok by @tunaarab has gained traction with people analysing it and commenting from parental points of view.

Also, there is big jewellery dangling around the baby's neck. This also attracted heavy criticism from those who commented.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, the man seemed completely unperturbed as he proudly showed off the baby's hair.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions to video of infant boy with gold chain and haircut

While some said the baby looks cute, others remain unimpressed, especially with the dye on his hair.

See some of the comments below:

@Funmilola Dasilva said:

"He's too young for this."

@Victoria Sunday Etim commented:

"Don’t dye his hair please."

@FluffyQueen386 said:

"Everyone talking about the dye when it’s don’t cut the baby hair before he is one what about that."

@Jessie Castilow-will said:

"Too young for clippers."

@miz_lagbaja said:

"Please don't put dye on his hair. He is too small for chemical on his scap."

@Maiselyn Bent said:

"My grandma tell me if you cut babies hair they take longer to talk."

Viral video of little girl with lace frontal sparks outrage online: "This baby is too young for this"

Another video of a baby sporting a lace frontal wig has surfaced online, and many social media users are unhappy.

The video posted on Instagram sees a toddler who appears barely a year old crying out, her hair covered in a lace frontal wig.

The displeasure on the baby's face has left quite a number of people outraged over the stress the child has been put through.

Source: Briefly.co.za