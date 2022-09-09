Child model and hair activist, Farouk James, has recently released stunning images rocking long braids

James, whose father is a Ghanaian, flaunted the long braids styled with his natural hair in several Instagram portraits

While some fans gushed over his adorable look, others bestowed on him the ''most beautiful boy ever'' title

Child model and hair activist, Farouk James, has recently got fans all over themselves with admirable images rocking adorable braids styled with his long natural hair.

The child model, whose father is a Ghanaian, has been modelling since he was nine and believes his hair is part of his identity.

James has several pictures on his Instagram account flaunting his long natural hair with confidence.

Photos show child model flaunting his long braids. Photo credit: @faroukjames

Source: UGC

In 2020, he gained wide attention after being denied admission into several UK schools, but his mom defied the stereotype surrounding him to keep his hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The recent stunning frames of James rocking long braids with his natural hair have fans gushing over his look. Some netizens bestowed on him the ''most beautiful boy ever'' title.

Legit.ng highlights some of the comments below

Daddyanddad shared:

"Ahhhh, you smash it, Farouk! "

Bellaalexandras said:

"Good luck, gorgeous Farouk ❤️."

Raq1010 commented:

"So handsome ❤️ @faroukjames."

Judehollins17 said:

"Most beautiful boy ever ❤️."

Isaiahchambers commented:

"You're already getting so big ❤️ good luck with your last year, Farouk."

Kyramilan said:

"So grown up ❤️."

Veronicalidst commented:

"Beautiful child❤️."

The_piplets reacted:

"Handsome and so many looks. Love it ."

See the visuals below:

Cute Boy with Ghanaian Roots Flaunts Thick Natural Hair

Not long ago, Legit.ng reported that Farouk James showed off his long natural hair in several pictures that have melted the hearts of netizens on social media.

In one of the shots released by his mom, the child posed while sitting on a bench, glowing with smiles.

James' mom had released several pictures showing off his hair in an earlier post with a caption that read:

''Hasn’t changed that much, still handsome as ever, I'd say. But I’m his mum. So, I’m probably biased. Swipe to see when he was half this age at the exact same location. #blackpool.''

“Hair like fries”: Singer Portable debuts new gold dreadlocks hairstyle

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, recently changed his hairstyle and debuted the new look on social media.

The controversial Zazu Zeh crooner shared a video of his never-before-seen look on his official Instagram page.

In the clip, the music star was seen rocking gold dreadlocks, some braided into cornrows.

Source: YEN.com.gh