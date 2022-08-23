A little girl gave her father an unwanted haircut while he was napping, and the evidence was caught on camera

Benjamin Elijah, the dad, shared the clip on social media showing the world what he had been through

The people of the internet were torn by the video and let the father know that he has the patience of a saint

Children do things with the purest of intentions. However, they are not always well received.

One dad got a haircut that he did not ask for while he was sleeping, and a video of the moment has gone viral on social media.

Benjamin Elijah had his dreads cut off by his young daughter and the whole world got to see it. Image: Instagram / Benjamin Elijah

Often kids are caught snipping their own or their siblings, hair, but cutting their parents is something you do not see often. Unfortunately, albeit hilarious, this father had his pride and joy cut from his head – his dreads.

Instagram user Benjamin Elijah shared a clip showing the remains of his dreads.

He had taken a nap on the floor and his baby girl thought it would be a good idea to give him a makeover.

The best part of the video is when the little miss says her dad looks beautiful!

Benjamin shared an updated clip showing his princess loving his new do. She proceeds to blow-dry and combs the new haircut, something she couldn’t do with the dreads.

Social media peeps laugh at the cringe situation

If there is one thing peeps were most impressed about was how Benjamin handled the situation, as his daughter was clearly oblivious of the consequences of her actions.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@joyclynd said:

“When she said cutting Daddy's hair he looks beautiful all so sweet and funny.”

@silvimere said:

“That’s one for the books of things my children have done to me over the years.”

@juanitafromlomita said:

“The narcissist generation is so thirsty.”

@its.tia.g said:

“You're such an awesome dad, bro! I love this! ”

Dad schools daughter on not allowing people touching afro, video leaves many wowed

One father taught his baby girl how to set boundaries when it comes to her personal space, and cyber citizens are here for it!

A video posted on Twitter by user @DatOneHaitian shows a little girl walking out the yard carrying a backpack and rocking her voluminous natural afro as her dad asks her what to do if someone wants to touch her hair.

Her adorable response is, “Uh don’t touch my hair”, to which her father responds, “Good job”.

