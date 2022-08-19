DJ Zinhle's hair business is not recovering from the recent bad feedback showing what they really sell to customers

A new complaint about DJ Zinhle's Hair Majesty products is making major rounds on social media

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared the video of an unhappy DJ Zinhle customer who amassed many reactions from South Africans

DJ Zinhle landed in hot water after the first negative review for her wig brand, Hair Majesty. Now that another dissatisfied customer has stepped forward, South Africans are side-eyeing DJ Zinhle's business even more.

The video circulating the socials highlights the difference between the hair DJ Zinhle wears and what she sells. Peeps discussed why Hair Majesty continues to send out bad wigs, with many turning on DJ Zinhle.

DJ Zinhle accused of using influence to sell bad wigs with Hair Majesty

A video posted on Twitter by Musa Khawula shows the difference in the quality of wigs advertised by DJ Zinhle's Hair Majesty and what customers are receiving. The latest customer to complain ordered a bob wig that looks much different from what Zinhle wears on the business website.

Netizens who saw the clip are convinced that DJ Zinhle is using her star power to sell people cheap products. After Zinhle reacted to one negative review, many had theories about how the DJ runs the business, while others took countless jabs at the wig venture.

@limi_d commented:

"I've never liked the hair, even from Zinhle's head when she's wearing her own hair. What made y'all stop supporting our upcoming sisters selling hair and decide to support expensive greedy Zinhle who can't leave such businesses for the poor to eat too, I am inspired by her but just no!"

@officialkhanyil commented:

"I also don’t like it on Zinhle’s head. It’s too thin, there’s a bundle missing."

@lihlelelogmail1 commented:

"We need to start supporting each other because there’s nothing groundbreaking that celebs do except for having a big following. This thing of buying just because someone is a celeb is terrible because these so-called celebs sell poor quality to regular folks."

@KaraboRadebeIII commented:

"Maybe she should try posing like Zinhle , LOL!"

