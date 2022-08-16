Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo, a 22-year-old teacher, has been crowned Miss Ghana 2022 and will represent Ghana in the upcoming Miss World

Miriam beat 16 contestants to win the competition with Rocklyn Krampah and Irene Vanessa Vifah placing second and third, respectively

Miriam wowed Ghanaians and organizers of the competition with her talent, eloquence and compassion for the aged

A 22-year-old Ghanaian teacher, Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo, was crowned Miss Ghana at Avenue Event Centre Accra on August 14 2022.

The new beauty queen beat 16 other contestants to ascend the Miss Ghana throne. Rocklyn Krampah and Irene Vanessa Vifah gave Miriam stiff competition as they finished first and second runner-ups, respectively.

Photo: Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo Source: Nkonkonsa

Source: UGC

On the night, the new beauty queen won four awards, Beauty with Purpose, Miss Fitness, Best Talent and Top Model. Miriam will represent Ghana in the upcoming 2023 Miss World competition.

Though no Ghanaian has won the competition before, the 22-year-old is confident she can bring the prestigious crown home.

Who Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo Is

Miriam is a 22-year-old lady who hails from Bator in the North Tongu district of the Volta region. She is passionate about the aged and is a teacher at a basic school. Miriam had her basic education in her hometown.

She attended Battor St. Dominic’s Preparatory school and had her secondary school education at Adidome Senior High School. The brilliant lady passed her WASSCE examination and attended Holy Spirit College of Education.

It is her dream to bring home the Miss World crown. She also aims to own a restaurant in the near future. Miriam received loads of congratulations online after she took home the crown.

