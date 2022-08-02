Actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah hosted a lavish dinner on Friday, July 29, after their glamorous wedding

In a video, the actress is seen instructing one of the bridesmaids to cover up and return to decency at the event

The clip of the awkward moment between the actress and one of the ladies has generated mixed reactions on social media

On Friday, July 29, actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah hosted a lavish dinner after their glamorous wedding on Thursday, July 28.

While sitting at the couple's table flanked by her beautiful bridesmaids, the actress seemingly beckoned one of the ladies to cover up and return to decency.

The lady appeared to have unknowingly exposed herself while dancing with her colleague bridesmaids at the dinner party.

Photos of Tracey Boakye, her husband, and some of the bridesmaids. Credit: blogger1 (TikTok)

Tracey Boakye was sitting side by side with her husband Ntiamoah while singing and dancing to one of gospel singer Joyce Blessing's popular songs.

The video of the actress' instruction to the bridesmaid has sparked mixed reactions.

Legit.ng highlighted some of the comments below:

Nana yaa adepa commented:

''There's nothing wrong with what she did; it could be the lady was shifting so she was cautioning her about it we all do that sometimes.''

Obroni_Derby

''She ensured decency.''

Mira Berry said:

''Is this warning? Maybe the person’s body was showing unknowingly or something that’s why she said I don’t think there is a problem here.''

Nana Akua commented:

''It could be that her undie was outside and she just prompted her.''

Marsangelabeauty said:

''But there is nothing wrong with what she did.''

