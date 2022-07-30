Yul Edochie has left social media users buzzing with reactions after it was confirmed that he unfollowed his first wife

The move comes several months after he went public with the news of his marriage and having a child with actress, Judy Austin

Several Nigerians have taken to the comment section to react to the news with some stating that he finally stopped pretending

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, is certainly not having it easy with Nigerians following his decision to take a second wife.

Months after the news broke out - with his first wife, May expressing her disapproval - the actor recently unfollowed her on social media.

Nigerians have reacted to the new development. Credit: Yul Edochie, May Edochie

Source: Instagram

A screenshot of proof was shared by @instablog9ja, sparking mixed reactions on social media among netizens.

He's tired of pretending

Many of them took to social media to share thoughts, stating that the actor must have gotten tired of pretending that all was well.

Check out some reactions below:

evelyn____xx

"Finally tired of pretending there is peace when this actually ruined the marriage."

_cici_nita:

"Both him and the second wife dey ment!"

b3rants_:

"Thank God for may’s freedom."

db_naturals_:

"After the man don try to do damage control e no work, oga don give up "

amarachiozioma92:

"This yul na real drama king "

naija_rich_kids:

"You don tire to dey pretend "

b3rants_:

"May can pop champagne at this moment."

u_saviour:

"This guy just used his own hands to carry problem for himself. Its well o."

oliviadadiva1:

"He just messed up their marriage because he couldn't control his third leg."

